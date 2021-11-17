Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.26.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $360.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.71. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

