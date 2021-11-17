Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $7.56 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.86. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

