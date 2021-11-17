Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 16,984 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.16% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.