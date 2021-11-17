thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

