Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.19, but opened at $12.64. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert Robotti acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Tidewater by 275.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

