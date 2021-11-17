Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.16. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tiptree by 4,966.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tiptree by 1,481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,839 shares during the period. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

