Titanium (CVE:TIC) Shares Down 6%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 264,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 85,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

