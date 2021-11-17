Titanium Transportation Group Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of C$2.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market cap of C$139.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.23.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

