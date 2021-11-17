Toast (NYSE:TOST) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $46.22

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 78716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.
In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
