Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $68.72.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

