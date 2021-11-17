Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CURV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $901,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

