Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Up 218.4% in October

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,626. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

