TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 14,058.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. 1,356,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,495. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

