Totally (LON:TLY) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Totally (LON:TLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.83% from the company’s current price.

TLY opened at GBX 35.75 ($0.47) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £65.16 million and a PE ratio of 178.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.23. Totally has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care and Other segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

