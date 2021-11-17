TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 633.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after buying an additional 501,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.91. 9,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,917. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $125.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

