TPG Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,003,000. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Shares of ES traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.03. 3,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,542. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

