TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after buying an additional 113,771 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. 152,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,419,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $240.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.31. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

