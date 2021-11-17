TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 207.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

MET stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. The stock had a trading volume of 115,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

