TPG Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,567. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.05 and a fifty-two week high of $323.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

