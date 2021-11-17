Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the October 14th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,886,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,393,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.