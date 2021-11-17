Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the October 14th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TGGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,886,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,393,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About Trans Global Group
