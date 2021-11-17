Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.60

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.60 and traded as low as C$20.13. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$20.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.B)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

