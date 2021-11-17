Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target increased by Truist from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

