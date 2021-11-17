Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

