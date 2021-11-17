Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.