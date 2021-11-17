Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Trevali Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.26.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a market cap of C$187.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.28.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.