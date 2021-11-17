Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

TRVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

