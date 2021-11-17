Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Upgraded at TheStreet

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRT opened at $8.77 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

