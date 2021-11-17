TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Citigroup

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of TRIP opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 32,291 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

