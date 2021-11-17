True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNT.UN. Laurentian raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE TNT.UN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.41. 106,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68. The stock has a market cap of C$652.19 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.41%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.