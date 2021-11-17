Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.37). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $27.66 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $773.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

