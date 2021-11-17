Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

XLNX traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $218.83. 19,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its 200-day moving average is $147.94. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $219.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

