Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 126 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,730. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

