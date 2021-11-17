Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 3,605 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.