Trust Co. of Oklahoma Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 102,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,257,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

