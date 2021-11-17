Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Trustmark worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 58.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trustmark by 50.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $209,000. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.97. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.38%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.