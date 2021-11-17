TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TT Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TTGPF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

TT Electronics Plc engages in the business of design, manufacture and sale of electronic component and sensor technology for the defense, aerospace, medical, transportation and industrial electronics markets. It operates through the following segments; Sensors & Specialist Components, Power & Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

