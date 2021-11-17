TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.71 ($2.88).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:TUI traded down GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 215.10 ($2.81). The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,899. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.40.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

