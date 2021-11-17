Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.00

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 550066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.70 ($0.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The company has a market capitalization of £27.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.49.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

