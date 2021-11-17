Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Raised to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. Turing has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

