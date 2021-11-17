Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,514,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 187,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 131.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

THCA stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

