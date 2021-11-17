Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Tuya stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99. Tuya has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tuya in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tuya in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 14.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

