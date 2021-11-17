TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Exchanges

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TwoKeyEconomy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

TwoKeyEconomy Coin Profile

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 coins. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . TwoKeyEconomy’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

