Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE:TSN opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

