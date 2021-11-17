Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.
NYSE:TSN opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $85.61.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
