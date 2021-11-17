TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 859,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.39% of TZP Strategies Acquisition worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TZPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TZPS opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

