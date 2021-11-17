U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $97.83

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.83 and last traded at $98.39, with a volume of 60459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.74.

USPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

