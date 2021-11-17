UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 8,379 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLK. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.41 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.56.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

