UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of EVERTEC worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.90. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

