UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hookipa Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.