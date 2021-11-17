UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.