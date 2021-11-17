UniFarm Hits One Day Volume of $45,340.00 (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $45,340.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00070747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.23 or 0.99957292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,247.94 or 0.07036748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UniFarm

